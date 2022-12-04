Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with pick-up truck in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 4): A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck at Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping here around 12am today.

According to a witness, the motorcyclist was making a U-turn at the traffic light intersection when his machine collided with the pick-up truck which was heading straight towards Jalan Stephen Yong.

Due to the collision, the motorcyclist was thrown off his machine onto the road.

Paramedics who arrived moments later brought the motorcyclist to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for medical treatment.

The driver of the pick-up truck did not suffer from any physical injuries.

Also at the scene were the police.