Nanta looks forward to his first day of official duty as Works Minister tomorrow

KUCHING (Dec 4): Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi is looking forward to his first day of official duty as the Minister of Works tomorrow.

In a social media post today, Nanta said he will continue the previous policies under his predecessor Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof which have proven to be effective and benefit the people and the country.

“At the same time, if there is room and opportunity for improvement, this effort will also be implemented on the basis of benefit for all,” he added.

Nanta also said there are many things that he needs to experience and understand quickly to ensure that all affairs in the Ministry of Works (KKR) can run smoothly.

“With close cooperation from everyone in KKR, we can jointly carry out efforts to develop the country,” he said.

He also congratulated Fadillah on his appointment as one of the Deputy Prime Ministers of the country and the first Sarawakian to hold such post.

“We, as Sarawakians, are very proud of the trust given to Sarawakians to jointly helm the top leadership of the counry,” he added.

“Congratulations also to my comrades from Bumi Kenyalang (Sarawak) namely Dato Sri Nancy Shukri who is appointed Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (Minister of Tourism) and Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (Minister of National Unity)), who has been appointed in the Cabinet of the Unity Government.

“May we all be able to shoulder this trust and carry out our duties well for the sake of our beloved country,” said Nanta.

Nanta, who is a six-term MP of Kapit, was previously Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs. He is also secretary-general of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

The five MPs from GPS who were appointed as ministers joined fellow ministers from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS and a non-politician senator for the swearing-in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Saturday.