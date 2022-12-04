PCM confident Hannah Yeoh will elevate country’s ‘Paralympic Movement’

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 4): The Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) believes that newly-minted Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh will elevate the country’s ‘Paralympic Movement’ to greater heights.

PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin said he was confident that Hannah’s experience as former Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister would certainly help her to be in a better position to understand the challenges faced by Persons with Disabilities (PWD).

“With her experiences in her former ministry, it is my sincere hope that YB Hannah will understand better the needs of PWDs and provide appropriate support to further drive the Paralympic Movement in our country and eradicate the marginalisation of PWDs.

“We shall continue to play our part to support government initiatives to uplift the well-being of PWDs through sports. We have world-class para-athletes who have achieved numerous successes. We also have a strong government support system in place to promote para-sports in the country,” he said in a statement today.

Megat D Shahriman also congratulated Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri for their recent appointments.

He said these two ministries were also key stakeholders of PCM for the development of para-sports for children with disabilities in special schools and the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities through Social Welfare Department. – Bernama