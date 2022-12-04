Police arrest unemployed man, seize drugs worth RM643,157

SIBU (Dec 4): The police here arrested an unemployed local man and seized 14.122 kilogrammes of drugs worth RM643,157 on Thursday.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the 29-year-old was nabbed by the Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department (NCID) at 7.30pm in front of a house at Jalan Bunga Raya.

The drugs were seized from an apartment at Jalan Sena which was believed to be used to store and repackage the illegal items.

“Our investigations revealed the suspect has three previous records related to drug activities – he was convicted twice under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and once under Section 12(2) of the same Act,” he told a press conference at Wisma Pengaman at the Sibu police headquarters today.

Mohd Azman said the drugs comprised of methamphetamine weighing 5.94kg; ketamine weighing 4.40kg; multiple strips of Erimin 5 weighing 1.83kg; ecstasy juice powder weighing 225 grammes; ectsasy tablets weighing 760g; and psilocybin, or magic mushrooms, weighing 960g.

He added the drugs seized were intended for 50,423 users.

“The syndicate is believed to have been active in drug trafficking activities around Sibu, Kuching, Bintulu and Miri with the supply coming from Peninsula via courier services.

“The suspect used the apartment to store the drugs as well as to repack the into smaller packages. He would place the drugs on the side of the road round Sibu after receiving instructions from his leader, who would later notify their customers to collect the drugs.

“The suspect, who had been involved in drug trafficking activities for the past two months and was paid a salary of RM1,000 per week, also delivered drugs to Bintulu, Miri and Kuching using bus services,” he said.

Mohd Azman said they also seized a four-wheel-drive vehicle worth RM55,000 under Section 25 of the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988 during the raid.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine/amphetamine and has been remanded until Dec 7 under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mohd Azman also disclosed that the seizure was the second biggest in the state this year after a seizure of 25.5kg of drugs estimated to be worth RM1.2 million at Jalan Batu Kitang in Kuching earlier in March.

He said from January until November this year, NCID Sarawak had recorded 8,478 arrests including 692 suspected drug traffickers with seizure amounting to RM10.44 million.

“The police, especially NCID Sarawak, will stay committed to fighting the drug menace to ensure safety, peace and well-being of the country and community.

“Any information related to drug trafficking activities can be channeled through Whatsapp to the NCID Hotline at 012-2087222,” he said.

Also present were NCID Sarawak chief ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah, Sarawak Crime Investigation Department deputy chief ACP Mohd Ishak Yaakub and Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili.