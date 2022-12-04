RM100 mln approved for Unifor next year, says Abg Johari

MIRI (Dec 4): A total of RM100 million has been approved for Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) next year to help all non-Islamic religions to build or upgrade their houses of worship, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“As all are aware, for the last five years the state GPS government has channelled a total of RM255 million in grants through the Unit for Other Religions under the Sarawak Premier’s Department to help all non-Islamic religions to build or upgrade their houses of worship.

“For next year, RM100 million has been approved to cope up with the ever increasing requests from all over the state. This very kind gesture from the government only happens in Sarawak. This is a testimony that the state government is committed to its policy of inclusivity,” he said in his text-of-speech which was read out by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who represented him to officiate at Miri City 13th Christmas Parade last night.

Also present at the event were Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Dato Gerawat Gala; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting; Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government I Datu Dr Penguang Manggil; Miri MP Chiew Choon Man; Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni; Pujut assemblyman and Mayor of Miri Adam Yii; Bishop of the Diocese of Miri Rt Rev Bishop Richard Ng and the Bishop of Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute.

According to Abang Johari, Sarawak is very lucky in the sense that it is quite shielded from religious extremism and divisive issues that happened in other parts of the country.

“Let us all continue to keep this up. Tonight, as we all witness, this very grand evening proves that the Christian community can come together for the common and greater good,” he said.

Touching on the parade which saw a crowd of over 40,000 people braving the rain, Abang Johari said he is happy that the annual parade has been included in the Sarawak Tourism promotion calendar .

“This parade had gone through the decade and this year, I am given to understand it would be the 13th edition after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In Sarawak, we have this proud standing record where religion has never been an issue among our multi- racial and multi-religious society.

“Whether we are Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindu, Taoist, Sikh or other faith, we have always uphold and even continuously, enhanced and strengthened the existing warm ties, mutual respect and the spirit of brotherhood among us.

“We may at times differ in opinion, and perception which is only natural but we continue to remain very harmonious and united,” he pointed out.

This year’s parade with the theme “Jesus, the Joy of Christmas” was jointly organised by Miri City Council (MCC) and the Roman Catholic Church in collaboration with all Christian churches of various denominations in Miri.

Miri Mayor Adam Yii said the parade was a time to show to the other part of the world that Mirians are peace-loving and caring people.

“Through this jovial occasion we are physically engaging a closer link between the Christians and other communities. The uniqueness of such festive celebration has drawn attraction from the locals throughout Sarawak and visitors abroad,” he added.

At the function, Uggah pledged RM50,000 for the parade committee. The others who made similar pledges were Lee (RM25,000), Penguang (RM15,000), Gerawat (RM10,000), Ting (RM15,000), Lukanisman (RM10,000) and Yii (RM10,000).

During the event, the Association Of Churches in Sarawak (ACS), Miri branch also presented Kenosis Sarawak Drug Rehab, Prison Fellowship Ministry (Miri), Persatuan Pendidik Inspirasi Miri and Miri Ability Service Association with a donation of RM5,000 each.