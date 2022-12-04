Sabah’s new Covid-19 infections down to 102

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 4): The number of new Covid-19 infections in Sabah decreased by 24 cases to 102 today.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said today’s figure came from a low number of test samples submitted – 964 samples compared to 1,393 yesterday – with a positivity rate of 10.58 per cent.

A total of four districts recorded double-digit cases, namely Kota Kinabalu 35 cases, Lahad Datu 17, Papar 17 and Penampang 12.

Sixteen districts did not record any new infections today.

Of the 102 cases recorded, 98 cases were in Categories 1 and 2, three cases in Category 3 and one case in Category 4.