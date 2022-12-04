Sarawak activist urges Anwar to commit his unity govt to ‘reformasi’ agenda

KUCHING (Dec 4): Saya Anak Sarawak (SAS) founder Peter John Jaban has called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to commit his government to progressing the ‘reformasi’ agenda that has formed the basis of his reputation for 25 years.

“With the inclusion of members of the ‘court cluster’ in his cabinet, Anwar must now take immediate steps to ensure a free and independent judiciary as part of his first package of reforms to allow for proper accountability and the administration of justice going forward.

“Many of the rakyat are worried that Anwar’s inclusion of so many members of the old ‘court cluster’ heralds a return to the politics of patronage and cronyism which the people of Malaysia have rejected at two elections in a row.

“Although everyone is entitled to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, they should not have been given ministerial responsibilities until they have cleared their names. This is standard Parliamentary practice in other democracies,” he said in a statement today.

Peter John said since the newly-minted Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is still facing corruption charges, he should be concentrating on fighting to establish his innocence and secure his freedom.

“He should carefully consider whether he has the time and the energy to prepare for his case and still carry out his duties as Deputy Prime Minister,” he added.

In the statement, Peter John also said Malaysia must now take the next step in showing that corruption has no place in the society, let alone in Parliament, by providing the conditions for true accountability.

“Many Malaysians fear that Anwar has promised judicial immunity to anyone in his Cabinet. He must show that this is not the case. Anwar has failed this first test. But he can move forward with judicial reforms to address this.

“The rakyat now want to see the law progress without fear of position or reprisals. Our judiciary too should also understand this. Our system is developing. Our Judges are now the ultimate check and balance. They protect the people. They uphold the law. Our future as a nation and our position in the international community depends on them. Political position should no longer be a shield. We must now look to the Judges to see justice done.”

Acknowledging that Malaysian democracy is maturing rapidly, Peter John said Anwar should not forget that his unity government is a “shaky coalition of unwilling members”.

“Anwar might think that he is placating his partners, but he should never forget that he is also putting them at the heart of his government, in a position to challenge his own.

“Only the continued support of the people will keep him in place. If he continues to alienate his own supporters, he will not last long. To maintain confidence in his promises of reformasi, his next move will be crucial,” he added.