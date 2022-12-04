Sarawak’s income can expand with Fadillah’s Cabinet appointment, says Premier

KUCHING (Dec 4): Sarawak will be able to expand its income with the appointment of Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is because the state has two commodities which can be developed into main contributors to the state’s revenue such as palm oil and carbon trade, which the federal government can assist Sarawak in developing.

“For sure Fadillah can see Sarawak’s potential in expanding the state revenue due to his assigned portfolio. Sarawak has many plantation areas and the state will soon be the largest producer of palm oil. We might even overtake Sabah in the next two or three years because Sarawak’s land area is big.

“The federal government can also assist the state in terms of sale for our carbon trade project to the international market too,” he said in a press conference today.

Abang Johari said that apart from the two commodities, Sarawak is looking to generate income from reforestation as well.

“In February, the state government collaborated with credible private sector players to capitalise on carbon market potential – including payment for ecosystem services within the legal framework to ensure transparency and accountability.

“A total of RM850 million from crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil is said to be part of Sarawak’s projected revenue of RM11.035 billion, which the state will collect for the year 2023 too,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari also said that with Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi’s appointment as Works Minister, any infrastructure development in the rural areas will be intensified too.

“This is why I thank the federal government for appointing these Sarawakians as ministers,” he said.

Prior to the press conference, Abang Johari officiated the Sarawak Badminton Association’s (SBA) new hall today and also present were Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, SBA president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.