SMA to continue working with media in digital economy journey

KUCHING (Dec 4): Sarawak Multimedia Authority will continue to work closely with media practitioners to ensure the state’s agenda towards the digital economy can be achieved by 2030.

Its acting general manager Irtidzar Razali said SMA acknowledges the importance of media given its crucial role in disseminating information and government policies to the public.

“Sarawak is very fortunate to have a government that is eager to implement various initiatives for digital infrastructure and connectivity as these are crucial for the needs of all segments of our society as we move towards digitalisation and Internet of Things (IoT).

“As such, it is vital for all stakeholders, especially the media in Sarawak, to understand as well as to share a common passion and commitment in taking part actively in our state’s digitalisation and digital economy journey,” he said in his welcoming speech during SMA Media Night Friday.

While rolling out various initiatives aimed to provide an extensive communication network through the state, he said the task to implement the work is easier said than done.

He said the state’s vast land size and difficult terrain compounded with the rapid changes of technology development remained a challenge.

“At SMA, we are fully aware of the clarion call by the Sarawak government on digital economy and thus, we are fully committed to carry out whatever tasks that are put before us.

But despite the challenges, Irtidzar said the state government is determined to provide better digital connectivity and infrastructures

“I am confident that the strategic actions under Sarawak’s digital economy agenda will spur economic growth.

“The state government is committed to expand the digital infrastructure throughout Sarawak to connect rural and underserved areas which are not economically viable for private telecommunication service providers to invest in,” he added.