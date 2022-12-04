Teen succumbs to injuries after motorcycle rear-ended by pick-up truck in Kuching

KUCHING (Dev 4): A 16-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here after his machine was rear-ended by a pick-up truck near the Kuching City Mall traffic light intersection here around 12.45am this morning.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement, said the deceased has been identified as student, Ronaldy Robster Michael Belet from Jalan Batu Kitang.

“Following the accident, the deceased was sent to SGH and he was pronounced dead while receiving medical treatment,” he added.

Abang Zainal said the 30-year-old pick-up driver claimed that he was driving straight towards Jalan Stephen Yong when the deceased, who was from the opposite lane made a U-turn at the traffic lights onto his lane.

He added that the pick-up truck then rear-ended the deceased’s motorcycle.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the driver of the pick-up truck did not suffer from any physical injuries.

“The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.