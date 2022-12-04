Those with corruption charges should not be appointed, says S’wak social activist

KUCHING (Dec 4): Individuals with corruption charges should not be appointed in the cabinet of ministers for the governing of a good nation, said a social activist Voon Shiak Ni.

She claimed this scenario has never happened in neighbouring countries.

As such, she described the appointment of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as Deputy Prime Minister came as a shock to the people who voted for a clean government and supported the battle cry of anti-corruption by Pakatan Harapan (PH) .

“It is seen as a betrayal of the mandate given by the people who voted for PH which is led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The controversial move of Anwar in appointing Zahid who is still standing trial for 47 criminal charges of corruption including criminal breach of trust and corruption involving millions of public funds is seen as challenging the trust and public confidence of the people who voted for PH,” she said in a statement yesterday.

According to her, the coalition with Umno to form the government of the day is forced down the throat of the people who voted for change and Anwar makes it bitter to swallow by exercising his prerogative to appoint Zahid as his deputy.

“The scenario is disturbing. Will the independence of the judiciary system be compromised later?” she said.

The statement was issued in response to Zahid being appointed as one of the two deputy prime ministers in the federal cabinet announced by Anwar on Friday night.

Zahid will also be Rural and Regional Development Minister.