Thousands brave rain for Christmas parade in Kuching (Video)

KUCHING (Nov 4): Christians of various denominations by the thousands gathered for the Christmas parade here as it made its triumphant return yesterday, after two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Themed “God’s Love”, the parade, which started at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Jubilee Ground, then proceeded to Jalan Padungan before moving to Jalan Tun Abdul Rahim (Waterfront), Lebuh Temple (Harbour View Hotel), Lebuh Wayang (Medan Pelita), Jalan Tabuan (Borneo Hotel), and Jalan Ban Hock (Grand Continental Hotel/MBKS flats) before finishing back to the MBKS Jubilee Ground.

There were a number of road closures, with members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the police directing traffic flow to help give way to the parade.

The slight rain, which began at about 5.30pm, did not dampen the spirits of well-prepared congregants who were well-equipped with umbrellas and raincoats. They began flocking at MBKS Jubilee Recreational Ground as early as 5pm.

Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kuching, Most Revd Simon Poh, was among those joining the parade.

As the participants began the parade at around 7pm, the rain continued with heavier downpour. However, this did not deter the congregants from spreading the Christmas cheer to bystanders.

Colourful floats could be seen travelling with the parade, including a beautifully-decorated float from the Roman Catholic Church, and a Lego-themed float by Sarawak Blessed Church.

Several congregants were also seen wearing brightly-lit costumes – even their umbrellas were adorned with decorative lights!

Amidst the heavy rain, the congregants were in high spirits as they were singing Christmas songs and gave presents and tidbits to children along the roadside.

The parade was organised by Association of Churches in Sarawak and Sarawak Ecumenical Christian Association (Seca), with its organising chairperson William Ting, and the Methodist Church SCAC as this year’s hosting church.

When contacted last night, the Association of Churches Sarawak secretary-general Ambrose Linang told The Borneo Post that the event was a resounding success after a two-year hiatus.

“I trust that all the congregants are looking forward to the return of this parade.

“Although the Christian churches here are sending 5,000 Christians to participate, from what I have witnessed tonight (last night), the turnout was more than that,” he added.

The last Christmas parade was held in 2019. However, due to Covid-19 health restrictions, the parade could not be held in 2020 and in 2021.