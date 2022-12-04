Tourism players laud appointment of Sarawakian Tourism Minister

KUCHING (Dec 4): Sarawak tourism players welcome the appointment of Tourism Minister Dato’ Seri Tiong King Sing in the line-up of the new Unity Cabinet.

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Sarawak Chapter chairman Oscar Choo who thanked previous Tourism Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri for her past contributions, said he was thrilled that the position is once again filled by a fellow Sarawakian.

“We congratulate Dato Sri Tiong King Sing on his appointment as the new Minister of Tourism and hope that he will be able to bring the industry to greater heights for the nation as well as to create more tourist arrivals into Sarawak,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

“We look forward to working closely with him and his ministry as there are still many unresolved issues involving the tourism industry which require urgent attention,” he added.

Tiong, he believed, has vast experience and knowledge of the local culture and fits well into his new ministerial position.

Choo’s comments were echoed by John Teo, a member of the board of directors for the Sarawak Tourism Board.

Expressing his sadness to see the departure of the former Tourism Minister Dato’ Seri Nancy Shukri’s for her new ministerial post as the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Teo was however relieved that the post was passed on to another Sarawakian and believed that Nancy can play a greater role in women’s empowerment and community development.

“Tiong is well-known among the natives of Sarawak, as well as the Chinese communities, and I am sure he will be very much on the ground, looking into more ways and opportunities to develop the tourism industry,” said Teo, who is also the chairman of the Malaysia Association of Hotels (MAH) Sarawak Chapter.

“Nancy has also done an excellent job and is well respected by all in the Tourism Ministry, not only in Malaysia but internationally. We thank her for that and MAH pledges its support for the new Tourism Minister and will work together for the betterment of the industry,” he added.

Tiong, who is also Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president was appointed as the Tourism Minister by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a live announcement from Perdana Putra, Putrajaya on Friday night. He is among the 14 new faces in the 28-member Unity Cabinet.