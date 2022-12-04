Two drivers slightly injured in car-pick-up truck collision in Bintulu

BINTULU (Dec 4): Two drivers were slightly injured after a sedan car and a pick-up truck collided near a traffic light at Mile 2 here last night.

According to Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad, firefighters were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 9.17pm.

Wan Kamaruddin said upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters found that the 29-year-old driver of the car was trapped in his sedan car.

“The victim, who suffered back pain, was successfully extricated from the car and rushed to a hospital by an ambulance,” he said in a statement.

Wan Kamaruddin said the pick-up truck driver, who managed to get out of his vehicle before the rescue personnel arrived, suffered an injury to his forehead.