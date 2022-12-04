Uggah: RM5 mln each goes for upgrading former logging roads in Mulu, Telang Usan

KUCHING (Dec 4): A sum of RM5 million each has been allocated to maintain the former logging roads in Mulu and Telang Usan state constituencies in Miri Division.

According to Deputy Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development Sarawak, the works are now on-going.

In a statement issued by his office in connection with a recent briefing on these projects conducted by the Public Works Department (JKR) Miri divisional engineer Stephen Ung, the Deputy Premier said the first maintenance works had kicked off on a road linking Long San, Long Bangga, Pa’ Dalih and Bario.

According to him, there are about 2,000 families from 250 longhouses that line up along this 144km stretch.

“The road was previously maintained by a logging company, but only in areas where there were logging activities.

“However, there had totally been no maintenance works since July 2021, when the company left the area,” he said in the statement.

The second project, he added, involved a 32km road from Long Atip to Long Terawan in Telang Usan District, close to Mulu National Park.

“The condition of this road is deteriorating – it is full of potholes and many sections have uneven surfaces.

“It has not been maintained since a logging company left the area about 10 years ago.”

Uggah also spoke about the construction of a new steel bridge across Sungai Tutoh in Baram, which should reach completion in March next year.

“The works have been delayed due to adverse weather and high-tide conditions,” he said during the briefing, where Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau and Senator Datuk Dr Nuing Jeluing were also present.