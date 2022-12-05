Abg Jo supports proposal to appoint Malaysian Medical Association rep as Senator

KUCHING (Dec 5): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has expressed his support for the proposal to have a representative from the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) to be appointed as Senator in Dewan Negara.

Abang Johari said he will ask Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and the other four federal Cabinet ministers from Sarawak namely Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing to bring the proposal to the Cabinet.

“After all, we already have our Deputy Prime Minister there already. We will ask Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to bring this forward to the Cabinet. It is very fortunate that we have five (federal Cabinet ministers from Sarawak) and I hope these five people in the Cabinet will also bring in the voices of the doctors here in Sarawak – this also includes (the proposal for a Senator from the medical fraternity), which I also support.

“I support that, because for NGOs (non-governmental organisations), sometimes you have a quota – perhaps the medical profession should have the representative in Dewan Negara.

“However, I’m not the Prime Minister, I’m just the Premier (of Sarawak). Kalau tidak, I kasih you Senator (If not, I would have given you the Senator post),” he said this in response to the call made by MMA president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai during MMA Sarawak’s 50th Anniversary dinner at a hotel here last night.

Speaking at the event earlier, Dr Muruga called on Abang Johari to support MMA’s proposal for a senator post to be given to the medical body in an effort to bring up various issues and ideas for a better healthcare system in Malaysia.

He disclosed that during a recent meeting with presidents of medical associations from the Asean countries at Jakarta, Indonesia, the Singapore Medical Association president Dr Tan Yia Swam had mentioned that although Singapore does not have a Senate, she has been invited as a member of Parliament and bring up issues on the Singapore’s healthcare.

“Nothing personal for us (MMA). Please take note here, from the (MMA) president to all the office bearers, no one is paid a single sen. It is voluntarism at its best, (it) is voluntarism with the most efficient system, a system that has been placed by all our past presidents, and we are following through. Everybody is working only for with love and interest for the public and for the fraternity.”

Dr Muruga said one of the aims and objectives of MMA is to look after the interests of the medical fraternity and he is paying a lot of attention for the public interest to ensure that the public is well and to guide the public for wellness.

“For all these reasons, I’m hoping that you will support MMA’s call for a Senator post to be given to MMA – for us to bring up these problems, to bring up the ideas for a better healthcare system that can be implemented in Malaysia.

“We have written to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim about this, but we also ask for your support to see if you can help us get this Senator post – not the political one; as the NGOs have a place under NGO quota and I’m sure it will help us help the public,” he added.