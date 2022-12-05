Academician: Opposition should form shadow cabinet to play check and balance role

KUCHING (Dec 5): Opposition parties in Malaysia should form a shadow cabinet to monitor the country’s administration by the ruling government, said academician Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The University Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Laws Associate Professor said the formation of a shadow cabinet will play a check and balance role in all activities, plans and policies implemented by the ruling government.

“The shadow cabinet can examine closely all activities, programmes, plans and policies put forward by the ruling government.

“By creating specific portfolio within the shadow cabinet, the check-and-balance process can be done more effectively and efficiently,” he said in a statement today.

Muzaffar pointed out that it would be important for the shadow Cabinet to have portfolio parrallel to the ministerial portfolio established by the ruling government.

Citing as examples, he said the education minister should be monitored by the shadow education minister, and the finance minister by the shadow finance minister.

He said the shadow cabinet must make sure that leaders of the ruling government would comply with all the existing rules and regulations when discharging their duties and responsibilities.

Towards this end, he believed that malpractices such as abuse of power and corruption could be prevented.

“The formation of a shadow cabinet should not be opposed by the ruling government as it can bring benefits to them as well. Nobody is perfect and this includes ministers.”

Muzaffar asserted that the crucial role of a shadow cabinet would be to identify any mistake or error and inform the minister concerned to make necessary adjustment.

“If the minister concerned fails to heed the advice, the shadow cabinet can take the matter to relevant enforcement agencies for further action,” he said.

He stressed that a shadow cabinet matters in Malaysia’s politics today because no political coalition or party was able to secure a simple majority after the 15th general election.

He felt that a shadow cabinet would be pivotal and would not land the country in a chaotic situation should there be any change of political landscape later.

“The government of the day can recognise the existence of shadow cabinet and provide yearly budget to it as part of the country’s democratic exercise.

“This yearly budget can then be used by the shadow cabinet to carry out their duties and responsibilities,” Muzaffar said.