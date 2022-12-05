AirAsia X returns to Gold Coast, further expands Australia network

SEPANG (Dec 5): AirAsia X (AAX) continues its rapid expansion in Australia with the announcement of a return to its first ever route – the Gold Coast, Australia – commencing from February 15, 2023.

The route will be the airline’s fourth destination in Australia, further expanding its network down under. Following the return to Sydney, Melbourne and Perth recently, between April to November this year, AAX has carried over 30,000 guests between Malaysia and Australia. This number is set to grow substantially with this announcement and additional frequencies to Sydney and Melbourne launching this month.

In celebration of its return to its first ever route, AAX is offering great value fares which will go on sale between Kuala Lumpur and the Gold Coast from just RM799 (under A$299) all-in one way for economy and RM3,999 (under A$1,999) one way for Premium Flatbed.

AirAsia X chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said there has been overwhelming demand for the airline’s return to the ‘Gem of Queensland’ as the Gold Coast is a key leisure destination in its own right and gateway to Australia offering strong domestic connections to Queensland and beyond.

He added: “We are thrilled to be coming back to the stunning Gold Coast as the first and only low cost carrier flying direct! As our first ever route which launched in November 2007, this is an incredibly special announcement for AAX.

“Fifteen years ago the Gold Coast was the catalyst for the birth of AirAsia X and our Australia expansion, which quickly became one of our most popular core markets.

“Through Kuala Lumpur, AirAsia X will connect visitors to more than 130 destinations across Asia, including Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, India, South Korea and many more.”

Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said: “AirAsia X services from Kuala Lumpur had been secured by the Queensland Government’s AUD200 million aviation attraction war chest, in partnership with Queensland’s four international airports.

“The return of AirAsia X to Gold Coast Airport’s arrivals board is a terrific investment in Gold Coast tourism and jobs.

“International aviation is highly competitive but absolutely critical to rebuilding Queensland’s post-Covid overseas visitor economy and that’s why we’re backing AirAsia X on the Gold Coast.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Malaysian visitors back to enjoy Queensland’s great lifestyle in Australia’s favourite destination and AirAsia X increasing its inbound flight schedule to five a week by late 2023. AirAsia X from Kuala Lumpur is predicted to land almost 59,000 seats on the Gold Coast every year, generating AUD45.6 million for the visitor economy, and supporting 450 good Queensland jobs.”

Queensland Airports Ltd CEO Amelia Evans said: “The team is excited to see the return of AirAsia X which has a long-standing history with Gold Coast Airport since its maiden flight into the region in November 2007.

“Since AirAsia X last landed at Gold Coast Airport, we’ve opened our brand-new International Terminal and we look forward to welcoming the AirAsia X team and passengers back, this time through our impressive new building.

“Since its maiden flight, more than two million passengers have flown with AirAsia X between the Gold Coast and Kuala Lumpur, a connection that in 2019 was worth more than AUD200 million to the local and state economy.

Destination Gold Coast Chair Adrienne Readings also welcomed AirAsia X’s return to the Gold Coast.

“We know the Gold Coast is a sought-after destination for Malaysian visitors who love everything from our safe and spacious destination to year-round sunny climate, family-friendly attractions, immersive nature based experiences and extensive dining scene.

“Thank you to AirAsia X for their strong vote of confidence in the Gold Coast and for the continued support of our partners, Gold Coast Airport, the City of Gold Coast and Queensland Government.”

“It’s touchdown for a great airline, soon to be operating again from our city’s incredible new terminal,” said Acting Mayor Donna Gates.

“I’m delighted the Attracting Aviation Investment Fund, which is overseen by Destination Gold Coast, has played a part in securing this new international route for not only locals but residents across northern New South Wales and beyond.”