Anwar chairs special Cabinet meeting

Anwar (centre) chairs the special Cabinet meeting at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya. Also seen are Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (left)  and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. Photo by Sadiq Asyraf/Prime Minister’s Office

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 5): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today chaired a special Cabinet meeting of the Unity Government at Perdana Putra here.

The meeting, which is the first and attended by all the Cabinet ministers, started at 10am.

The Cabinet line-up, consisting of 28 ministers and two deputy prime ministers, was announced by the prime minister, who also takes the portfolio of Finance Minister, last Dec 2.

Anwar was sworn in as prime minister on Nov 24.

Most of the cabinet ministers clocked into their respective officers today before attending the meeting. – Bernama

