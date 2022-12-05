Citing bipartisanship, Syed Saddiq sits down with Muhyiddin for two hours chatting about ‘life after elections’

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 5): Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today revealed that he had a two-hour chat session with his former boss, Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He shared a picture of himself with Muhyiddin in a Facebook post, in which he expressed support for bipartisanship and his respect for the former prime minister despite being in different parties and coalitions.

“Two hours chatting, catching up on life after elections.

“Muhyiddin is also a constituent of mine in Muar. He has served a lot,” Syed Saddiq said.

Now that the 15th general election (GE15) is over, he said it is a time for all politicians to serve and focus on rebuilding the country.

“I am a firm believer in bipartisanship.

“For Malaysia to be a developed country, there must be a courage to walk across political borders,” he said.

He added that the country needs a strong and stable government as well as an effective Opposition in order to charge forward.

Syed Saddiq was formerly the Youth chief of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, of which Muhyiddin is president.

Muda lent its support to Pakatan Harapan (PH) which has now formed the government, but has been disputed by Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin had claimed that PN has the support of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat due to statutory declarations signed by certain Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs.

The SDs were however rejected by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, to the ire of Muhyiddin. – Malay Mail