DCF sponsors Dayak researchers to UK symposium

KUCHING (Dec 5): The Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) has presented RM53,485 in sponsorship for a team of Sarawakian Dayak researchers who will be presenting their research papers in the upcoming Oxford Education Research Symposium at Wadham College, Oxford University in the United Kingdom this Dec 12 – Dec 14.

The sponsorship in a form of cheque was presented by DCF chairman Deputy Premier, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas to the team’s representative Stefanie Natasha Rich Joseph at DCF conference room at Bangunan Tun Jugah here yesterday.

The team of four consists of Stefanie, a lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Mukah; Daryl Albright Doubless John, a lecturer at Betong Vocational School; alongside students Joyslyn Andrea Jeffry (UiTM) and Marcellius Clarence Ley (Betong Vocational School).

The team’s research paper titled ‘Learning through Metaverse: A Paradigm Shift in Acquiring English for Communication for Selected Tertiary Institution in Sarawak’ had gained entry to the international symposium where they were invited to present their research at the event.

Based on an extract of the research summary, the research addresses the effectiveness and impact of using an immersive virtual reality environment to promote the acquisition of English as a second language, which in turn translates in the effective use of English in communication.

Uggah, who congratulated the team for their success, said he was proud of their achievement as there were only two representatives from Asian countries – the Sarawak team and a team from the Philippines.

Having the Dayak community or researchers representing the state is also an honour, he said.

“It is a very noble thing to do. A lot of our culture or way of life is not really exposed to the outside world. Through your research work, you are bringing Sarawak to the world as the state’s ambassadors,” Uggah told the team.

Also present was DFC board member Datuk Amar Michael Manyin.