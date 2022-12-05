DPM Ahmad Zahid starts work officially at Perdana Putra

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 5): Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi began his official duties as Deputy Prime Minister at Perdana Putra here today.

Dressed in a black suit, Ahmad Zahid arrived at the Perdana Putra compound at 8am and was greeted by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He then clocked in at his office, which is on Level 4, and this was followed by a recitation of doa led by the assistant Islamic Affairs officer of the Prime Minister’s Department, Kamruzaman Abdul Aziz, before the Bagan Datuk member of Parliament signed the Welcome Book.

Ahmad Zahid, 69, was announced as deputy prime minister and Rural and Regional Development Minister by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Friday.

Last Saturday, Ahmad Zahid who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman was among the 27 members of the Cabinet who took their oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.

Ahmad Zahid is also scheduled to attend a special Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister later today.

Perdana Putra houses the main offices in the country’s administration such as the Prime Minister’s Office, the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office and the Office of the Chief Secretary. – Bernama