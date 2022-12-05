Education leaders place hopes on Fadhlina on UEC, devolution of powers

KUCHING (Dec 5): Newly-appointed Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek should conduct a thorough review of the national education policy and revisit the issue of Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) recognition, said Datuk Richard Wee.

Wee, who is Kuching Chung Hua Middle Schools No. 1, 3 and 4 Management Board chairman, said the minister ought to address UEC-related matters in an objective and professional manner.

“Personally, I have not heard of her and have no impression on her. However, we hope that she will have the vision and determination to have a total review of the education policy of our nation.

“At the same time, she can revisit the issue of the recognition of UEC and have an objective and professional approach towards the UEC matter based on the educational view point without the influence of the political rhetoric and racial undertones,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Meanwhile, Association of the Boards of Management of Aided Chinese Primary Schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions president Datuk Jonathan Chai hopes Fadhlina would see to it that the process of devolution of education autonomy to Sarawak be expedited.

“Probably, she could even consider returning some of the powers to the Department of Education on a piecemeal basis, for example the power to grant approval for extension of building, pending devolution of full (education) autonomy to Sarawak.

“I sincerely hope that she could help to expedite the process during her tenure of office,” he said.

Like Wee, Chai said too did not know much about Fadhlina except that she is the daughter of former Malaysian Islamic Youth (Abim) president, the late Datuk Dr Siddiq Fadzil.

“Based on the introduction from the press, she is also an activist and lawyer in Islamic family law and child welfare. She was also previously appointed as a senator for Dewan Negara prior to her election as an MP,” he added.

Chai believed that Fadhlina’s past experience in public service would help her in discharging her duties as Education Minister.

However, he felt that as a newcomer in the federal Cabinet, she would need time and support to familiarise herself with the ministry’s operation and administration.

“I hope she would be open to constructive ideas and good suggestions to improve or revamp the syllabus for the betterment of the students so as to ensure that the knowledge acquired will be abreast with the market’s needs and latest innovations of technology in the world,” he said.

Chai pointed out that it was pertinent for the new education minister to listen to the plights of the teachers by effectively reducing their administrative and non-teaching workloads.

“More importantly, I hope she could deal with all educational issues and problems from the pure perspective of education for the good of the nation; free from any political, racial and religious sentiments.”