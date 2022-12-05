Ewon starts work as Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 5): Newly appointed Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick officially started work on Monday after clocking in at the ministry in Putrajaya.

The Penampang Member of Parliament arrived at the ministry’s building about 12.15pm and he clocked in 15 minutes later.

He was welcomed by the ministry’s Chief Secretary Datuk Suriani Dato Ahmad. Also present to welcome him were Deputy Chief Secretary Datuk Zamri Salleh and heads of the agencies under the ministry.

Earlier in the morning, Ewon attended a special Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Perdana Putra.