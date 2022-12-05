Fadillah Yusof clocks in for duty as Plantation and Commodities Minister

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 5): Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof began his official duties at the ministry by clocking in at 8.30am here today.

Fadillah, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, was greeted on arrival by the ministry’s deputy secretary-general Mad Zaidi Mohd Karil, Senior Undersecretary (Strategic Planning and International Division) Pubadi Govindasamy, Corporate Communications head Nor Ratna Sridewi Mokhtar as well as the ministry’s officials and staff.

He was then ushered to his office to attend a briefing session on the ministry with the department heads and thereafter attended a special Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Perdana Putra at 10am.

After the Cabinet meeting, he is scheduled to head to the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office to assume his official duties as Deputy Prime Minister.

The Petra Jaya Member of Parliament (MP) is one of the two deputy prime ministers in the unity government Cabinet alongside Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who were appointed by Anwar last Friday. – Bernama