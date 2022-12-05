Fully drive-thru immigration checks at Labuan ro-ro ferry terminal from Dec 6

LABUAN (Dec 5): The hotly-debated immigration checks at the Labuan roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) ferry terminal will fully be conducted through a drive-thru concept beginning today (Dec 6).

Labuan Corporation (LC) chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail said this was in line with the joint statement issued by him and the Labuan Immigration Department on Nov 24 that the concept was to ease the boarding process (outflow) of travellers onto the ferry.

“We will stick to our decision that the drive-thru concept will be fully done without requiring drivers and passengers out of the vehicle for immigration travel documentation checks.

“We are doing our best to ease (the situation) and provide convenience to travellers going through the Labuan ro-ro ferry terminal. However, we understand the people’s grievances ever since this new policy was implemented,” he told Bernama on Monday.

Rithuan was commenting on complaints that drivers and passengers were still required to go to the immigration counter for documentation checks, despite using a drive-thru method.

On social media, many complained that the drive-thru immigration check at the Labuan ro-ro ferry terminal was only meant for drivers, pregnant women, children aged two and below, persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

Elaborating, he said the immigration staff at the terminal had conducted a trial run of the drive-thru checks last Friday, but the operation was not as smooth as it should be.

“…passengers and drivers were found to have not prepared their travel documents (like identification card) early for immigration checks, resulting in the process getting slower,” he said.

In this regard, Rithuan reminded travellers to be ready with their valid travel documentation before approaching the immigration kiosk at the terminal for a smooth outflow of travellers towards the ferry.

The Home Ministry on Sept 10 had directed the Immigration Department to enforce stricter control at the two Labuan ferry terminals, especially for non-Sabahan travellers bound for the Sabah mainland.

Its former minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said stricter control was needed to ensure there would be no free flow of travellers at the main gate of the ferry terminals to mainland Sabah via Tanjung Pagar Sipitang, Menumbok and Jesselton jetties.

The stricter immigration checks at the terminals were at the request of the Sabah government, as there had been issues with the abuse of the free flow policy at the terminals, which had resulted in entry into Sabah being out of control, he added. – Bernama