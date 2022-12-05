Group wants new Health Minister to address medical specialist shortages in public health sector

KUCHING (Dec 5): Malaysian Medics International (MMI) has called on the newly-minted Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa to evaluate and address shortages of medical specialists in the public health sector.

In a statement today, MMI said the Ministry of Health (MoH) needs to re-evaluate the retention strategies of trained physicians and specialists.

“This includes but is not limited to assessing the motivations behind Malaysian medical students’ decision to study and subsequently work abroad and the preferences of trained medical specialists to work in the private healthcare sector,” it added.

MMI also urged the new health minister to improve the quality of the National Postgraduate Training Programme curriculum to enhance the quality of medical professionals as outlined in the 12th Malaysia Plan.

It said the MoH should explore the possibilities of leasing medical equipment to facilitate procurement and the biomedical engineering sector to conduct research and development on new medical technologies for local hospitals.

“The incorporation of emerging technology in the health sector will simultaneously provide a robust training environment for postgraduates and catapult the accessibility of healthcare services to the people.”

MMI also called upon the MoH to review existing guidelines and policies on managing junior doctors with mental health conditions.

It observed that stringent time frames for junior doctors to complete their training, particularly housemen, was one of the many reasons that deterred housemen from actively seeking professional help catering to their mental health needs thereby potentially jeopardising quality patient care.

In the best interest of all parties, MMI recommended that the MoH implement policies that adequately address and support junior doctors with mental health conditions.

“These include but are not limited to the permission of short-term mental health leaves, eligibility to hold non-clinical roles during the housemanship training period and establishment of mental health support services to provide a seamless transition into one’s clinical duties,” MMI said.

It also urged the MoH to improve the welfare of contract doctors undergoing housemanship training or the compulsory service period.

According to MMI, contract doctors are not entitled to apply for unrecorded leave and special children’s sick leave.

At present, the categories of unrecorded leave for government employees include three days for the death of family members including parents-in-law, 90 days of maternity leave, and seven days of paternity leave.

MMI said former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced to upgrade the benefits of contract doctors which included special medical duty leave, tuberculosis (TB) leave and allowance to visit their place of origin.

Despite so, it further urged the MoH to consider additional leave benefits namely hazard leave, cancer leave and special children sick-leave to be granted to contract doctors.

MMI also appealed to the MoH to improve the availability of scholarships for Master’s and Parallel Pathway Programme to contract doctors.