Jeffrey insists STAR leaving Perikatan

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 5): Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) on Monday reiterated its intention to leave Perikatan Nasional (BN) and an official announcement about the matter will follow shortly, said its president, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

The Sabah deputy chief minister said the move was made as STAR, which is currently supporting the Unity Goverment, is not aligned with PN.

“Yes (we are leaving PN), let’s wait for the announcement, because if you go in this direction and I go in that direction, that means we’re not aligned,” he told reporters here on Monday.

On Nov 26, Jeffrey said STAR had taken the same stand as Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to support the Unity Government.

As such, he said that PN was now on a different track compared to STAR and only time would determine the party’s position in the coalition, and that he wanted to wait till the political situation calmed down before making the next move.

GRS, comprising Bersatu, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), STAR, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), is cooperating with Barisan Nasional, which is made out of Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), to administer Sabah.