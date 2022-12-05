Kuching court jails duo five months each for disposing stolen mobile phone

KUCHING (Dec 5): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced two men to five months’ jail each for disposing a stolen mobile phone last month.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Za’afar Julai, 39, and Mohd Shahrul Nizam Jare’ee, 25, after they pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 414 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code which provides for a jail term up to seven years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Syarifah also ordered the two to run their jail sentence on the day of their arrest.

The duo committed the offence at a house in Kampung Kudei, Jalan Rubber Barat here around 2.45am on Nov 21, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, a 22-year-old woman, who worked as a receptionist at a hotel in Kenyalang Park, was approached by the duo who then threatened her at knifepoint while asking for money and a mobile phone.

Fearing for her safety, she handed over a total of RM394 in cash and a mobile phone to the duo.

Following a report report lodged by the woman, Za’afar and Shahrul was arrested on Nov 27 and Dec 1, this year.

The investigation of the case found the duo had sold the mobile phone to a man.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad while Za’afar and Shahrul were unrepresented by a counsel.