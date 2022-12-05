Kuching man pleads guilty to trespassing charge, jailed four months

KUCHING (Dec 5): A 48-year-old man was sentenced to four months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court today after he pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal trespassing.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Mohamad Musa Sapali, from Matang, who was charged under Section 447 of the Penal Code and ordered his jail sentence to commence from the date of his arrest on Aug 22 this year.

The offence was committed at a home office at Ridgeway Road, off Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here, at around 3.30pm on Aug 20.

Based on the facts of the case, a worker discovered the window of his employer’s office had been pried open, and the office in a mess.

He then alerted his employer who was in Singapore at the time, and proceeded to lodge a police report.

Footage obtained by police from a security camera showed the accused trespassing into the gated premises.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Mohamad Musa was unrepresented.