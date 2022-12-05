Labelling fraud: Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry to test egg samples from selected premises

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 5): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDNKSH) has taken several samples of premium eggs from selected premises following reports of premium egg labelling fraud.

KPDNKSH enforcement director Azman Adam in a statement today said the egg samples would be sent for testing to determine the quality of the eggs.

“Action can be taken after the laboratory test results show that the eggs tested are not of premium quality as claimed,” he said in commenting on a newspaper report claiming that some wholesalers have conspired to label regular eggs as premium eggs to reap double profits.

Any party that makes a false trade description regarding content or size may be taken action under Section 5(1)(b) of the Trade Description Act 2011 to be read together with Section 6(1)(b) and may be subject to penalties and individuals found guilty may be fined up to RM100,000 or face imprisonment not exceeding three years or both, while companies may be fined up to RM250,000.

Meanwhile, Azman said the price of premium eggs is not controlled.

However, he said KPDNKSH has set maximum prices for producers, wholesalers and retailers for grade A, B and C eggs under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (Maximum Price Determination of Chicken and Eggs) 2022 effective February 5.

He said throughout this year, the ministry had received 291 complaints on eggs including 117 complaints on the grading of eggs and 174 on other issues. — Bernama