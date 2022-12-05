Letting PM Anwar take up finance portfolio a tough call, says Rafizi

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 5): PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has today defended Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from allegations that Pakatan Harapan has reneged on its own pledge to limit the prime minister’s power over the country’s coffers.

The economics affairs minister said his party president’s decision to head the Ministry of Finance was borne out of “extraordinary” circumstances because no coalition had the majority to form a government.

“Ideally yes we should separate the prime minister from the finance portfolio and that position hasn’t changed,” Rafizi said at a press conference held after he clocked in on his first day at job here.

“Just because I think the situation forces us to make such a call means we should continue [letting the prime minister control the ministry of finance]but the situation is extraordinary. We are in a situation where no party can form a government and has to coalesce.

“And at the same we need a strong economic leadership,” the Pandan MP added. – Malay Mail

