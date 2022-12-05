Minister Nancy Shukri says will focus on formulation of two new acts at Women, Family and Community Development Ministry

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 5): The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) which is currently led by Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, will focus on, among others, formulation of the Elderly Persons Act and the Social Work Profession Act.

Nancy said the drafting of the new acts needs to be done carefully, taking into account evidence-based studies.

“Some other KPWKM policies will be maintained for now and if necessary, improvements will be made in line with current developments,” she told a press conference at the ministry here today.

Nancy began her official duties at the ministry at about 12.20pm after attending the special Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

She also held a meeting with members of the top management of KPWKM and agencies under the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Santubong MP said she is shouldering great responsibility at KPWKM which is more focused on welfare and community aspects.

“We need to have more empathy at KPWKM, which is to take care of the community from cradle to grave and there are many aspects of welfare that we need to deal with,” she added.

To get to know the KPWKM agencies more closely, Nancy is also scheduled to visit the Social Institute of Malaysia and the National Population and Family Development Board Malaysia (LPPKN) tomorrow. — Bernama