Now, Rafizi denies threatening MACC’s Azam Baki, suggests remark misinterpreted

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 5): PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli today suggested the assertion that he would go after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki should Pakatan Harapan win federal power was misread by the press.

The economic affairs minister, when queried by a reporter about the matter at a brief press conference held after clocking in for work this morning, denied he had threatened the anti-graft agency’s chief commissioner and said his statement was instead a pledge to make all enforcement agencies independent.

“I don’t think that’s exactly what I said,” Rafizi replied to the reporter.

“It makes for a good political sound bite but what I meant was that should a new government take over, and we have, the priority is to make everything independent and by the law, and not just Azam Baki or anyone else or even myself,” the Pandan MP added.

Prior to the general election, Rafizi said he would “look for Azam” as part of a push to purge government agencies following allegations that the MACC chief commissioner practises selective prosecution.

He made the statement after the MACC raided his data firm Invoke Solutions Sdn Bhd twice in mid November in the thick of the 15th general election campaigning trail.

PH now leads a so-called “unity government” comprising rival coalitions including corruption-tainted Barisan Nasional.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had vowed to push through with PH’s anti-corruption agenda. – Malay Mail