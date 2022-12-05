PM: Ministers to take 20 pct pay cut until country’s economy recovers

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 5): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that his Cabinet members have agreed to take a 20 per cent salary cut until the country’s economy recovers.

In a press conference after a special Cabinet meeting today, Anwar who is also the finance minister said this would be a monthly commitment.

“The Cabinet agreed that in the spirit of concern with the plight of the people, to have their pay slashed monthly by 20 per cent,” he announced.

“Yes, until the economy recovers. If the economy recovers in three years, then we will review,” he said, adding that while it is inappropriate to slash salaries, he appreciates his Cabinet colleagues’ willingness to make the sacrifice.

“There are people who say that Anwar, no wonder he is not taking the prime minister’s salary, because he is taking the finance minister’s pay. It is not true. There is only one salary,” he added. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME