Premier: Sarawak govt awards 40 scholarships annually for S’wakians to study medicine in Unimas

KUCHING (Dec 5): The Sarawak government via Yayasan Sarawak is awarding 40 scholarships annually for Sarawakians to study medicine in Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) in its effort to close the gap of doctor-to-population ratio in the state, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Having mentioned that the first batch of students who received the scholarships had graduated this year, he said such initiative will continue to strengthen the state’s healthcare capabilities.

“We have to continue to strengthen our healthcare capabilities by building our human resource infrastructure. That is why we are awarding 40 scholarships annually for Sarawakians to study medicine at Unimas.

“Quite a substantial cost but I think we need that. Since we have the teaching hospital, we have Unimas, and we the government give the scholarships.

“This (effort) will continue so that the ratio of doctors-to-population will be, you know, the gap gets narrower and then we can provide medical facilities to our places in rural areas,” he said this during the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Sarawak’s 50th Anniversary dinner at a hotel here last night.

Abang Johari welcomes the support of healthcare professionals including those from MMA to enhance Sarawak’s healthcare services in order to serve the people better and to tap its potential as a future health and wellness hub in the region.

To improve accessibility of quality healthcare, especially in the rural areas, he said the state needs additional allocation of healthcare expenditure.

“Currently, Malaysia’s public healthcare expenditure is at 2.58 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product). In the recent Health White Paper proposal, we are looking at five per cent of GDP for this expenditure in the near future.

“In order to achieve equality in healthcare, Sarawak will need to prioritise the development of healthcare facility in rural areas. We will need more trained doctors and medical staff to provide quality medical care at rural areas,” he added.

Moving forward, he said the state would want to achieve some degree of health autonomy in accordance with Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63).

This, he added, is a crucial move in order to develop the healthcare in the state based on the needs of the people.

“Sarawak now has adequate healthcare professional to manage our own healthcare system. And with health autonomy, we can leapfrog the quality of healthcare in Sarawak beyond the standard care by 2030,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Dato Sr Dr Sim Kui Hian, MMA Sarawak chairman Dr Lew Shan Fap and MMA president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai.