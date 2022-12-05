Ramengvrl to perform at Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022

KUCHING (Dec 5): Making waves as one of Asia’s top rappers, Indonesian Ramengvrl will be laying down some of her hit tunes on the second day of Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022.

Fans of the 30-year-old rapper will get the opportunity to see her perform live on Dec 10 at Sarawak Cultural Village.

Putri Estiani, or better known as Ramengvrl, rose to fame in 2016 with her breakout hit ‘I’m da Man’ that tells the story of how she got into the male-dominated hip hop scene.

She quickly grew as a household name as one of the hottest acts within the Indonesian hip-hop and rap industry after releasing her mix tape album ‘No Bethany’ in 2019.

She is known for her brutally honest narrative on consumerism, gender dynamics, personal experiences and other social issues through her song-writing.

She was nominated as Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Indonesian Choice Awards in 2016 and Best Newcomer for the Indonesian Music Awards in 2018.

Prior to her 2016 breakout in the music scene, she was working a 9 to 5 corporate job.

Ramengvrl has also worked on a collaborative track with fellow Indonesian musician DanillaAryadi and Marion Jola titled ‘Don’t Touch Me’ in 2021.

To date, she has released one studio album, ‘Can’t Speak English’, one mix tape album; ‘No Bethany’, and one compilation album titled ‘I’m da Man (Remix)’.

She is currently signed to Asiatic Records, a record label division under Warner Music that aims to develop hip-hop and rap artists in Asia with a particular focus on putting female artist in the spotlight.

