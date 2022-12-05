Return to Sarawak for career devt, Wee urges S’wakian graduates from Taiwan universities

KUCHING (Dec 5): Sarawakians who have graduated from colleges and universities in Taiwan are urged to return to their home state for career development so as to contribute to Sarawak’s further progress.

In making this call last night, Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said Sarawak is now offering greater career opportunities to young individuals.

“More importantly, Sarawak requires more talents and professionals to give a boost to our state’s development. I hope those who have graduated from Taiwan’s colleges and universities will return to Sarawak for career development,” he said at the World Taiwan Alumni Convention gala dinner held at a leading hotel here.

He said this when representing Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to officiate at the event, which participants comprised over 400 foreign delegates from 12 countries.

Wee was pleased to note that the World Federation of Taiwan Alumni Associations had over the years reached out to many juniors who wanted to pursue tertiary education in Taiwan.

He said the federation had been serving as a bridge between Taiwanese higher learning institutions and local students and their families towards producing more talented and knowledgeable individuals.

“In Sarawak, there are quite many Taiwan alumni serving in various sectors, some of whom even excel in their respective fields.

“To my knowledge, Taiwan graduates are quite well received by the market and do not face much employment issue,” he added.

Pointing out that Sarawak is proactively attracting foreign investments, Wee said the federation can play its part to share information on investment opportunities in the state with various Taiwan alumni associations across the globe.

He said they could promote investment opportunities in the agriculture sector, green initiatives and digital technology which had been championed by the state government.

Meanwhile, World Federation of Taiwan Alumni Associations outgoing president Kuek Eng Mong said they started working on organising this World Taiwan Alumni Convention in May this year.

He said the organising committee had made working visits to several nations including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.

He extended gratitude to Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah for helping make the event a success.

He said Awang Tengah’s ministry had conducted a talk on industrial development in conjunction with the event while Abdul Karim’s ministry had enlightened delegates on the Malaysia My Second Home programme.

Kuek also thanked some 60 sponsors who donated between RM1,000 and RM80,000 for the event.