Sarawak records 916 Covid-19 cases, 2 fatalities in Epid Week 48

KUCHING (Dec 5): The number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak dropped slightly to 916 in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 48 compared to the 1,046 cases in the previous week.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its weekly update said from the total, 884 cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms while the remaining 32 cases were classified in Category 3, 4 or 5.

The committee said two deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded, both in Sibu.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 276 cases, followed by Miri with 123 cases, Sibu (119) and Bintulu (104).

Districts which recorded double-digit cases were Sarikei with 43 cases, followed by Samarahan (41), Serian (33), Betong (17), Mukah (13), Subis (12) and 10 cases each in Sri Aman, Lubok Antu and Tebedu.

Districts which recorded single-digit cases were Meradong with eight cases; Simunjan (7); six cases each in Pakan and Dalat; Asajaya (5); four cases each in Tatau, Beluru, Kanowit and Lundu; three cases each in Pusa, Marudi and Saratok; two cases each in Selangau, Telang Usan and Bukit Mabong; and one case each in Limbang, Daro, Kabong, Song, Sebauh, Tanjung Manis and Matu.

Belaga was the sole district to not record any Covid-19 cases.