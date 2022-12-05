Sifma 2022 concludes with mesmerising live performances

KUCHING (Dec 5): The two-day of the Sarawak International Music and Art Festival (Sifma) 2022, which was held at the State Legislative Assembly’s auditorium here, concluded last night with mesmerising live musical, dance and choir performances.

At the event, the audience was enthralled by the performances featuring the fusion of bands and performers including Belgium pianist Dr Gilbert de Greeve, Malaysian renowned UITM Chamber Choir, Halili Cruz School of Dance from The Philippines, Sugapriya Ashok and Shilp Maitri Studio from India.

Also performing were Sarawak’s renowned Sifma Choir, The Kenvy Music and Arts Academy and Victoria Chorale, a choir group from Singapore.

In her welcoming remarks, Sifma chairman Geraldine Law-Lee expressed her appreciation to the state government and the performers as well as all the crews behind the scene for their contribution and support in making sure the success of the event.

“So, when you see tonight’s performances, this is all because of the wonderful team that works behind the scenes.

At this moment, not many people understand the needs and differences because we are still unable to bring to light all that we are hoping to build. But given the support and cooperation, understanding and chances, you will be surprised what levels of confidence and numbers that we can bring in from the world to Sarawak.

“We hope with the full support of the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, especially with the vision of Dato Sri Abdul Karim, our own Sarawak Arts Council (MSS), and all music and dance school societies, artists and arts collaborators will work together with Sifma,” she said.

She added that the organiser plans to extend more programmes for Sifma in the coming year.

“There was a separate conference entitled Music Heal which just ended on Friday, and this was held to give to the communities in need.

“Hopefully in future all participants of Sifma can even come before or after so that we can precede activities and concerts before Sifma because a lot of participants come here only for two days.

“And it is a little bit short for them. That’s our plan for the future,” she said.

Themed “Music that Illuminates”, the festival aimed to illuminate the dynamic field of music and art and served as a platform for the creative industry to strengthen, empower and inspire people through arts and cultural interactions while unlocking new talents.

Sifma 2022 was organised by International Music House (IMH) Kuching and supported by MTCP Sarawak, sponsored by SOCOE, Chuan Ming, EPR, Trienekens, Majlis Seni Sarawak (MSS), RTM, The Waterfront Hotel, Emerald Publishing, Lodge National School, Chung Hua No. 3, St Joseph Family of Schools and IMH Academy.

Among those present were State Tourism Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, his deputy Datuk Snowdan Lawan and ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee.