SMK Chung Hua Miri’s annual concert resumes post-pandemic

MIRI (Dec 5): SMK Chung Hua Miri’s brass band and students put up an entertaining musical concert on Sunday at the school’s Lee Teck Fook hall.

The two-day annual concert themed ‘The Voyage’ was finally able to resume after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The school’s board chairperson Tan Sri Datuk Paduka Chai Yu Lan said she was proud of the students’ dedication for the concert.

“Our school has always been producing talented students which have performed excellently in both academics and co-curricular activities.

“This concert is one of the ways to build up well-balanced individuals through the learning of musical instruments and singing; it develops good coordination, social skills and leadership skills -which cannot be learnt in the classroom,” said Chai, whose text of speech was read by a representative.

She also thanked coach Mitsuo Nonami from Japan who has been guiding and teaching the brass band students for many years, as well as band director Nick Soh from Johor for his online guidance and coaching during the pandemic.

“Not forgetting the members of Chung Hua’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and parents for their continuous support,” Chai added.

Also present were the school principal Albert Ong, PTA chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahim and school board member Sim Soon Tian. As many as 1,500 tickets have been sold for the concert that ends today.