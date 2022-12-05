SSPCA Christmas Charity Bazaar a success

KUCHING (Dec 5): People from all walks of life thronged the Christmas Charity Bazaar organised by the Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) yesterday morning.

With a target of RM100,000 to fund the construction of a new SSPCA Animal Village, around 60 vendors were seen operating at full swing when visitors started to arrive at the Association of Churches Hall (Christian Ecumenical Centre) at around 9am.

On sale were various food and clothing items from various participating vendors as well as handcrafted products from Association for the Welfare of Intellectually Disabled Children and the Sarawak Autistic Association.

Among the most-sought items on sale was the SSPCA 2023 diaries designed by the talented Yasmin Mok.

Pet owners were seen walking around with their dogs, rabbits and even ducks that were brought to the hall to give visitors a chance to have their photos taken with these pets.

SSPCA president Datin Dona Drury Wee in her welcoming speech said the plans and approval of the new Animal Village had entered its final stage.

“Now we really need to dig in deep for the fundraising,” she said, adding that the bazaar was forced into a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Citing on the cost of building materials which has notably increased over the last two years, she said it was therefore imperative for them to seek sponsorship from the government, public and private sectors.

Despite the pandemic, the staff at the SSPCA centre in Kota Sentosa, she said, had managed to pull it through despite having to close their doors to the public.

“Our dedicated staff still came in every day as we were essential to ensure the well-being of the animals under our care,” said Dona.

During the pandemic, she added, SSPCA centre had also experienced two flash floods which claimed the lives of four of their animals in their shelter as well as destroying food supply and electrical appliances, to which she expressed gratitude to the public and online supporters like Ming Dynasty who had rallied and raised funds to buy new fridges and freezers for the centre.