Strive for all-round excellence, today’s students called

SIBU (Dec 5): Students of today should strive towards all-round excellence, in line with ongoing efforts to develop Malaysia into becoming a knowledge-based economy.

In making this call, local Chinese community leader Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau highlighted the country’s future need for a diversity of talents for it to remain relevant and competitive in the global context.

The deputy managing director of KTS Group of Companies said this at the KTS Club’s ‘Christmas Gathering and 2020-2022 Academic Awards’ here Sunday night.

“As Malaysia continues to develop into becoming a knowledge-based economy, we would need a diversity of talents so that we can stay relevant and competitive in the global context.

“Therefore, we encourage our students to build upon their strengths and go all out towards achieving all-round excellence,” Temenggong Lau said in his speech.

On the KTS Academic Awards, he said the annual programme meant to recognise the achievements of KTS Club members’ children who excelled in their academic pursuits.

“It (awards programme) serves to encourage them to continue to excel.

“To all award winners, I am positive that every one of you will excel in your future roles and contribute to the future wellbeing of our society, our nation and the world at large,” said Temenggong Lau, who is also KTS Club advisor.

Additionally, he expressed hope that through such event, all members of the KTS Group in Sibu would be able to connect with one another and foster a better rapport in working together.

Temenggong Lau also pointed out the KTS Group’s 60th anniversary celebration this year, saying that ‘things seem to be progressing well’.

“We are finishing the year being cautiously optimistic; still, we’re certain that it would not have been possible had it not been for the way everyone shouldered their responsibility.

“Looking forward, I am positive that with all of us united, we have the strength and resources to face the challenges and volatility ahead of us, and to continue building on our accomplishments,” he said.

Among those present at the event were KTS Club presidents Peter Lau and Kevin Lau, its chairman Benny Lau, and head of the awards programme organising committee Johnny Lau.