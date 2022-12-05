SUPP amends constitution to allow incumbent president to contest No. 1 post again

KUCHING (Dec 5): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has amended its party constitution to allow an incumbent president to contest for the presidency after a nine-consecutive-year tenure, said party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier said in a statement yesterday that this will be allowed when not less than half of the Central Committee members present at the Central Committee Meeting vote in favour of the candidate’s nomination to contest.

In addition, he said it also requires not less than half of the delegates present at the Delegates Conference to vote in favour of the candidate’s nomination to contest.

The statement was issued after he chaired the party’s delegates conference here yesterday.

Dr Sim said the party had also resolved to re-strategise its Youth section and revamp the party’s Political Bureau.

Apart from that, he extended his congratulations to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister and formation of the unity government.

Dr Sim said SUPP also extended congratulations to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg over Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) overwhelming success in the recently-concluded 15th general election.

GPS won 23 parliamentary seats out of the 31 seats contested.

On top of that, he also congratulated the five GPS MPs who had been included in the new federal Cabinet, including Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who was appointed as one of the two deputy prime ministers.