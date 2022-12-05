S’wak govt to support devt, promotion of badminton in Sarawak, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Dec 5): The Sarawak government will support the development and promotion of badminton in Sarawak, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Noting that badminton is one of the most popular and important sports in the state and country, Dr Sim said the state’s badminton teams have always shown a high level of competitiveness in the international competitions.

“Since we have such a strong tradition, the government and the people are always supportive towards the sport.

“The government is willing to support the sport financially while the parents are willing to send their children to badminton development programmes and many big companies are willing to be the sponsors,” he said at the Kuching Badminton Association (KBA) fundraising dinner at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night.

His text-of-speech was delivered by his representative to the function Tan Kai, who is political secretary to Sarawak Premier.

In his congratulatory message, Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, said Sarawak is gradually becoming a sports powerhouse in Malaysia and the government has high hopes that Sarawak will be a sports hub that produces world class athletes especially in badminton for the state by 2030.

“I strongly urge all sports associations, clubs and other non-governmental organisations to work together to achieve this aim.

“I would like to thank KBA for taking a step forward in achieving our mission,” added Sim who also announced a grant of RM10,000 to KBA.

Meanwhile, KBA president Dr Ong Kong Swee said he is proud and pleased to see that the association is heading towards the vision and mission of developing good calibre players for Sarawak and Malaysia.

“KBA has systematic and structured master plan for development and training progammes for all levels and we would like to thank the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development through the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) for getting good quality coaches for our training programmes.

“The funds raised from tonight’s event will not only be used for the development and training of our talented young players and also for sending them for exposure in local and national tournaments,” he said.

According to Ong, KBA will continue to work very closely with SSC to continue organising the SSC Sarawak Junior Badminton Circuit (SSC SJBC) next year where at least nine or 10 series of the circuit will be organised.

“We will also be organising an International Sports Forum and Workshop next year which will focus on the application of sports science in training for badminton and other sports.

“Other activities include organising a BAM Level 1 Coaching Course and BAM Technical Grade 1 Course and we have plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with Kuala Lumpur Badminton Association on the collaboration on talent identification, development and tournament exposure,” added Ong.