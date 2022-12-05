Tennis: PTBS A edge SLTA to retain Dato President Cup

KUCHING (Dec 5): Persatuan Tenis Bumiputera Sarawak (PTBS) A retained their Dato President Cup title when they edged Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) 2-1 in the final played at SLTA Tennis Centre yesterday.

Captained by Shuairi Zawawi, PTBS A secured its first point through Mohamad Norhairi Khaidir and Joel Wilton Empirang who beat Gilbert Yeo and Mohammad Sufri Kasuadi 6-4, 4-6, (10-6) in the first doubles.

Emerson John and Shawn Lee levelled the score 1-1 for SLTA by beating Shuari and Mustakin Abu Kassim 7-5, 6-3 in the second doubles.

The decider saw Wahi Sahmad and Hasbullah Ahmad coming back from one set down 2-6 to beat Alister Then and Alex Ting 6-2, (10-7).

In the semi-finals, PTBS A beat PTBS 2-1 while SLTA were 2-1 winners over Sibu.

With the win, PTBS A collected RM2,000 and medals while SLTA received RM1,000 and medals.

Other team members of PTBS A were Amin Tamel and Zainoren Alek.

Losing semifinalists Sibu and PTBS B each received RM500 and medals.

SLTA president Dato Patrick Liew closed the event and gave away the prizes.

Also present were SLTA vice president Douglas Telajan, secretary Bernard Chin and organising committee members.