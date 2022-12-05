Tutoh bridge expected to be completed by March next year, says Telang Usan rep

MIRI (Dec 5): Road users in Long Seridan will soon be able to heave a sigh of relief once the reconstruction of the Tutoh bridge, which was swept away by raging flood waters last year, is completed early next year.

According to Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, the bridge, which connects Long Seridan and several other villages with Long Lama town is expected to complete by March, next year.

“We are aware that the Tutoh bridge connecting us with our village Long Seridan had collapsed last year due to flood.

“Recently, myself and Datuk Gerawat (Gala), were informed by JKR (Public Works Department) during a briefing that efforts to rebuild this bridge have commenced and as per schedule and the reconstruction of this bridge will be completed by March, next year at the latest,” he said.

Dennis said this in his speech when officiating at the pre-Christmas and 3rd Anniversary Dinner organised by Persatuan Kebudayaan dan Kesenian Wanita Long Seridan Telang Usan at Mega Hotel here on Sunday (Dec 3).

Dennis said he was saddened after reading the complaints made by irresponsible parties regarding the bridge on social media despite the continuous work being put to have it repaired.

“I would like to assure the people of Long Seridan that we are determined to get the bridge back so that access between Miri and Long Seridan as well as other villages will continue,” he added.

On the event, Dennis applauded the association for being able to successfully organise the event which was aimed at fostering good ties among community members of Long Seridan who mostly reside in the cities.

“I hope this will not be the last of such event and there are still more to be done in times to come,” said Dennis.

At the event, Dennis announced MRP allocation of RM5,000 from Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting as well as another RM5,000 from himself to the association to carry out their activities.

Among those present were the association chairlady cum organising chairperson Busak Iboh, Pemanca Alexander Isut Karin representing Ting, SUPP Pujut deputy youth chief Richard Ling representing Mayor Adam Yii and Rurum Kelabit Sarawak president Dato Dr Philip Raja.