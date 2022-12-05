Umno sec-gen says AGM postponed to January next year, citing holiday season

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 5): Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan today said that the party’s annual general assembly (PAU) has been postponed to January next year.

He said the reason for the postponement was due to a high number of Umno members having planned their year-end holidays during the school holiday period.

“Many of our representatives want to travel during the school holidays which are during the dates of 21-24 of December 2022, therefore the Annual General Assembly (AGM) will be postponed.

“The new dates will be 11th to 14th January 2023. The official notice for the new assembly will be sent shortly,“ Ahmad Maslan said in a Twitter posting.

There were rumours of party polls being held during the PAU in December with most wanting its president and current deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down after Barisan Nasional faced their worst defeat at the recently concluded 15th general election.

However, Umno supreme council member Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii was reported saying that the party will not hold an internal election during its AGM.

Instead, he said the party polls would be held within six months after the conclusion of the general election, as stipulated in Umno’s constitution amendment. — Malay Mail