UMS researcher receives prestigious science and technology award

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 5): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) researcher, Professor Dr Lee Ping Chin was awarded the prestigious Malaysia Toray Science Foundation (MTSF) Science and Technology Award at the 29th MTSF prize presentation ceremony in Kuala Lumpur recently.

The highest honour conferred by MTSF was awarded to Professor Lee, who is the director of the Biotechnology Research Institute at UMS in recognition for her outstanding achievements and contribution to the nation’s science and technology through her innovative technology.

Her research focuses on the molecular mechanism that leads to disease diagnosis and translational biotechnology, jointly conducted with Professor Chua Kek Heng from the University of Malaya (UM).

She received a cheque of RM30,000 from the Senior Vice President of Toray Industries, Inc. Japan, Hideki Hirabayashi.

The ceremony was graced by the Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia, Kastuhiko Takahasi.

Also present were the chairman of Malaysia Toray Science Foundation, Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Omar Abdul Rahman; the chairman of the award committee, Tan Sri Professor Emeritus Dr Augustine Ong Soon Hock; and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovation) of UMS, Professor Ir. Dr Rosalam Sabartly.

MTSF is Malaysia’s premier charitable science foundation, established by Toray Japan and Toray Malaysia to promote science and technology in Malaysia since 1993.

The 29th MTSF prize presentation ceremony also commemorated the 40th anniversary and the cordial bilateral relations between Malaysia and Japan.