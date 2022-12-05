Unemployed man in Kuching fined RM5,000 for threatening to kill elderly dad

KUCHING (Dec 5): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined an unemployed man RM5,000 in default nine months’ jail for threatening to kill his septuagenarian father last month.

Muhammad Nur Attirmidzi Ibrahim, 31, pleaded guilty to committing criminal intimidation, after the charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code was read to him before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar.

The charge carries a jail term up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at the family’s house in Matang Jaya, Jalan Matang here at around 8am on Nov 30, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused became angry after his 73-year-old father refused to allow him to use the family’s motorcycle on account of him not having a valid licence.

The father at the same time questioned Muhammad Nur Attirmidzi about some missing items at their house.

This prompted the accused to fly into a fit of rage, and he flung a crash helmet at his father while threatening to kill him.

The father, who managed to avoid the thrown helmet, subsequently lodged a police report which led to the arrest of the accused later that night.

Prosecuting the case was Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while Muhammad Nur Attirmidzi was unrepresented by a legal counsel.